Victim identified after homicide along Haverhill Road in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in broad daylight in West Palm Beach Monday afternoon.
“I want to see the community come together, I want to see the violence stop,” said Jen Engram, who lives nearby and came to the scene of the homicide.
There are calls for change after a man was shot to death and found dead in the parking lot of the Royal Poinciana Apartments. Police identified the victim as 32-year-old Joshua Canady of West Palm Beach.
“The good thing is school is out right now because the kids would have been getting out of school at this time and you got gunshots flying,” Engram said.
Police said the homicide happened around 3:15 in the afternoon inside the complex on North Haverhill Road. Witnesses say two good Samaritans at Boost Mobile, a nearby store, jumped into action trying to save the man’s life, but he died on the scene.
For the first time since announcing the newly formed Violent Crimes Task Force, investigators were out helping detectives work the case Monday.
“Don’t go to sleep because at 2 o’clock in the morning we’re gonna kick your door down and take you to jail,” said Sheriff Ric Bradshaw last week, while announcing the multi-agency task force, which will put boots on the ground targeting gangs and violent crime across the county.
“It’s not just in the hood, it’s over there in Jupiter, it’s in Wellington, it’s everywhere and it just needs to stop I mean people do value life out here,” Engram said.
Police ask anyone with information to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900, or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.