Martin County Sheriff’s Office issues warning about buying, selling on ‘LetGo’ app

STUART, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about the dangers of selling and buying items through the "LetGo" app.
According to the agency, there have been reports of recent robberies after victims said they met up with people posing as potential buyers on the popular app.
The victims reported they were selling electronic items.
The sheriff's office is encouraging people to use three designated parking spaces in the parking lot of the Martin County Sheriff's Office, reserved for internet purchase exchange, as your meet up location. The spots are also under 24-hour video surveillance.
Deputies are also cautioning people to be careful when they arrange meetings with strangers because these kinds of crimes can happen to anyone -- not just people using the “LetGo” app.