Police: DNA test leads to arrest in 24-year-old rape case in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A decades-old sexual assault case has been solved through a DNA test, West Palm Beach police say.
According to investigators, in 1995, a 14-year-old girl was at her school bus stop when a man offered to give her a ride to school.
She got in the man's car, but instead of taking her to school, he sexually assaulted her.
West Palm Beach police said on Wednesday that a DNA test recently completed by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Jeffries Jackson. He was taken into custody with the help of the U.S. Marshals Task Force.
Police said Jackson will face a judge on Thursday morning.
A new statewide initiative in Florida provides extra money and resources to police departments that have a backlog of untested rape kits.
