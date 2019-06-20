Christopher Vasata guilty of first-degree murder in Jupiter triple killing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Jurors have convicted Christopher Vasata of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and grand theft auto for a triple killing at a Super Bowl party in Jupiter in 2017.
Jury deliberations started just after noon on Thursday. It took jurors about two hours and 20 minutes to make a decision on Vasata's fate.
Prosecutors said Vasata gunned down 20-year-old Kelli Doherty, 24-year-old Brandi El-Salhy, and 25-year-old Sean Henry at a party on Mohawk Street on Feb. 5, 2017.
ADVERTISING
Vasata faces the death penalty.
The sentencing phase will take place next Wednesday and Thursday, according to Judge Joseph Marx. Jurors must return then to hear testimony from both sides.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.