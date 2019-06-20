Fire contained at tire recycling plant in St. Lucie County, fire district says

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews will continue to monitor hot spots throughout the day after a fire broke out at a St. Lucie County tire recycling plant on Thursday morning.
The district said the industrial fire, which broke out at a facility on Range Line Road, is now under control.
Thick black smoke could be seen shooting into the sky Thursday morning as crews worked to put out the flames.
The initial concern was protecting a chemical plant north of the fire. But at this point there is no danger to the plant, according to fire officials.
