Free blood pressure screening in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.-- The American Heart Association and The Urban League of Palm Beach County have teamed up to provide a free blood pressure clinic to anyone that needs it through a new program called “Under Pressure."
Community Impact Director, Sheree Wolliston with the American Heart Association says they are bringing health to people where they are.
“We’re making it possible for you to meet with volunteer nurses who are very skilled they have the technical information they can give you your blood pressure let you know what your numbers are and then we can connect you to services,” said Wolliston.
The program will help to not only connect people to healthcare but also the Urban League's food pantry and employment programs.
“The ‘Under Pressure’ program is a testament to what can be achieved through the collective goals of different organizations,” said Urban League of Palm Beach County President and CEO Patrick Franklin.
The clinic runs every Thursday from 10 am to 12:00 p-m at the Urban League Building at 2107 North Tamarind Avenue.
It will change to every Friday starting August 9.
