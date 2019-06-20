Lois Pope Pet Clinic at Tri-County Animal Rescue holds ribbon cutting

There is now high-tech help for pets in southern Palm Beach County.
Hundreds attended the opening of the new Lois Pope Pet Clinic at Tri-County Animal Rescue Wednesday.
The new facility is named after the philanthropist who donated $2 million.
It is state of the art, and fully equipped with x-ray machines, ultrasound, dental x-ray and dental cleaning machines along with an MRI machine.
Starting in July, people who can't afford to take their pet to a vet can bring them to Tri-County. All you need is proof of income.
