Martin County offering free bus rides on Thursday for ‘National Dump the Pump Day’

STUART, Fla. — Martin County is offering a free ride Thursday on their public bus system in conjunction with National Dump the Pump Day, which occurs on the third Thursday in June.
Residents can get a free ride on the county’s public transit program MARTY.
National Dump the Pump Day is a national effort in association with the American Public Transportation Association to encourage people to reduce their fuel usage, save money at the pump and use public transportation.
On Thursday, all Martin county residents will be able to take advantage of free bus rides and MARTY patrons will receive a discount coupon for Sailfish Splash Waterpark in Stuart.
The park is also hosting the world's largest swimming lesson for free. All participants will receive a 30-minute swim lesson and information about drowning prevention.
Click here for more information on the free swim lesson event.
