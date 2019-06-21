Boca Raton participating in ‘Daylight Hour’ to conserve energy on first day of summer

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Flip the switch!
The city of Boca Raton office of sustainability is encouraging residents to participate in “Daylight Hour” on Friday -- the day of the year with the most sunlight.
The social media campaign organized by the Building Energy Exchange aims to raise awareness about using natural light to conserve energy consumption and help you save money.
They are asking offices to turn off their lights between noon and 1 p.m. in areas where sunlight can shine in.
In a tweet, the city of Boca Raton is encouraging people to work by daylight, take their lunch outside, host a walking meeting and most importantly save energy.
