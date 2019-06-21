Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in West Palm Beach

A driver died after being ejected from his Lexus ES350 early Friday morning in West Palm Beach, according to police.
The incident happened just after 2 a.m. when the driver turned left onto railroad tracks at Hibiscus street, police said.
The driver, with his door open, put it in reverse and stepped on the gas to get off the tracks but was ejected when the vehicle turned counter clockwise, according to police.
He became trapped under the car and his passenger got out and moved the vehicle off of him, police said.
The victim has not yet been identified.
