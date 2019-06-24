Advice on staying safe during oppressive South Florida heat wave

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The Florida Department of Health is warning residents about heat-related illnesses as the heat index is expected to reach the triple digits once again this week in South Florida.
Experts say staying hydrated is very important. They encourage people to drink more water than usual before they feel thirsty.
Use sunscreen with a SPF of 15 or higher and take frequent breaks if you are working outside.
Do not leave children or pets inside a parked car even if the windows are cracked open.
Health leaders say children and the elderly are at a higher risk for heat exhaustion and heat strokes.
Some of the symptoms of heat exhaustion include fatigue, nausea, extremely sweaty and pale skin.
Symptoms of heat strokes include extremely high body temperature above 106 degrees, chills and slurred speech.
Your pets can also suffer from heat strokes, so make sure you are keeping a close eye on them and that they have plenty drinking water.
