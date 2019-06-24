Crash causes fire at car wash/gas station in North Palm Beach

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — Authorities say a car crash caused a fire at a gas station in North Palm Beach on Sunday.
It happened at Pelican Car Wash and gas station along US 1 and PGA Boulevard around 4 p.m.
It's believed a single car crashed into the pump before catching fire.
One person was injured.
This is the second gas pump incident in just the past three days in Palm Beach County.
A gas pump caught fire Friday on North Main Street in Belle Glade.
Surveillance video from the gas station showed raging flames swallowing the vehicles and a column of thick black smoke shooting into the sky. It's unclear what caused that fire.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed