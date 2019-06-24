3 held in connection with deadly Palm Beach Co. shooting, sheriff’s office says

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities say a total of three people have now been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in suburban West Palm Beach that happened more than a week ago.
Ivan Bustos-Miranda was shot around 1:15 a.m. on June 15 on Dyson Circle, according to investigators.
Bustos-Miranda then drove to a Walmart at Belvedere Road and Military Trail to get help, but eventually died there from his injuries.
The sheriff's office says Markayla Dwyer and Jailyk Tucker, both 19, are in custody along with 20-year-old Eric Javon Hall who was arrested last week.
All three face charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.
Dwyer and Tucker were denied bond at their first appearance in court Monday morning.
Hall is also being held without bond.
