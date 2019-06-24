2 Miami-Dade County men arrested after multiple trucks burglarized in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Two men from Miami-Dade County were arrested in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries in Port St. Lucie.
On June 18, Port St. Lucie Police arrested 42-year-old Arian Jimenez Camejo of Hialeah with seven counts of auto burglary, possession of a weapon by convicted felon, possession of cocaine, possession of controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Police also arrested 32-year-old Nelson Anselno Cruz of Miami on charges of loitering /prowling, possession of cocaine and possession of controlled substance.
The auto burglaries occurred in the hotel parking lot at the Residence Inn Marriott located at 1920 SW Fountainview Blvd. in Port St. Lucie during the early- morning hours of June 18 at around 3:30 a.m.
On June 18, 2019 at around 3:10 a.m., police said they were patrolling the area and spotted Camejo hiding under a Ford F250 work truck in the parking lot of the Residence Inn Marriott.
Police said Camejo fled at the sight of police but was later located in the area in the driver seat of a 2014 bronze Hyundai Accent, pretending to be asleep.
An investigation revealed that multiple F-Series and Chevy work trucks had been burglarized, and the tools taken from the vehicles were located next to each burglarized vehicle to be picked up later.
Police said Cruz was a passenger in the 2014 Hyundai Accent and appeared to have been sleeping. As police continued their investigation, they discovered drugs, a handgun and two face masks.
Both Arian Jimenez Camejo and Nelson Anselno Cruz were arrested and booked into the St. Lucie County Jail.
Police are asking for residents to secure/lock your vehicles and do not leave valuables in plain view.
