Woman sought after young child, stepfather shot dead in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police are looking for a woman suspected of shooting and killing her young daughter and stepfather overnight at an apartment complex in Port St. Lucie.
At 12:30 a.m. Monday, Port St. Lucie police said they went to the Waterleaf Townhomes Apartments, located at 1900 SE Hillmoor Dr., for reports of a shooting involving two fatalities.
Initial information provided to police revealed the suspect, Alyssa Marie Torres, 28, fled the scene in a 2005 Toyota Rav4, Silver in color bearing a Florida Tag of KPD-T14.
Torres is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Detectives are at the scene investigating the circumstances involving the double homicide.
Police said Torres shot and killed her stepfather, who is in his mid 50s, and her own daughter, who is about 8 years old.
St. Lucie County Fire Rescue also transported Torres' mother, to a nearby hospital for injuries described as not life threatening. Police said Torres' mother was not shot.
Investigators said they don’t believe suspect Torres lived at the apartment where the shooting occurred.
Police believe she may have fled Port St. Lucie and is known to frequent Orlando and Palm Beach County.
Police are asking the public if they have any information regarding this shooting to contact the Port St. Lucie Police Department at (772) 871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.
The names of the victims have not been released.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.