Mother accused of killing daughter, stepfather in Port St. Lucie held without bond

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The woman who Port St. Lucie police say admitted to shooting and killing her own daughter and stepfather appeared in court Tuesday morning in Fort Pierce.
29-year-old Alyssa Marie Torres faces two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of 7-year-old Amarilyss Martinez and 54-year-old Felix Rivera, and one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon for injuring her mother, 53-year-old Marisol Rivera.
A judge set no bond on the murder charges and $150,000 bond on the aggravated battery charge. Torres cannot have contact with witnesses, her mother, or other family members. A public defender was appointed to represent her.
Torres remained mostly quiet during the short hearing Tuesday morning, except to answer "Yes" to several of the judge's questions.
🔽 WATCH COURT HEARING 🔽
Marisol Rivera was taken to the hospital where she’s recovering and is expected to be OK. Police said Rivera, who was not shot, identified Torres as the shooter.
Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the early Monday morning shooting at the Waterleaf Townhomes Apartments, and said the motive of the crime remains a mystery.
Officers recovered a firearm from Torres’ car. They said she admitted to killing her family and is cooperating with the investigation.
🔽 WATCH TORRES TRANSFERRED TO JAIL 🔽
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.