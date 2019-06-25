Pellet gun for iguana hunting in Boca Raton community hits man

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Homeowner E-Lyn Bryan says it started last Friday when workers from a pool company were doing maintenance in her patio area.
"I came out to see what they were doing and I heard him scream at the top of his lungs and he had blood coming out of his leg and he was shot by the hunter."
Paramedics and the Boca Raton Police Department responded. Police say someone hired to shoot and kill iguanas in the Parkside neighborhood, hit a pool worker instead with a pellet gun.
"We have iguanas everywhere. If neighbors are going to be like the Wild West and shoot at everything someone is going to get killed."
According to the Florida Fish Wildlife Conservation Commission, they say there are three ways you can get rid of the large lizards.
Iguanabusters owner Steve Kavashansky says people need to know what they're doing to avoid putting human lives at risk.
"We wear these shirts that clearly say trapper so the public knows that we are trapping. And like I said everybody that works for our company is either a retired law enforcement or military so that are a good marksman."
Though Bryan is not bothered by the creatures, she says homeowners' safety should be a priority.
"Regardless of your position on wildlife whether you are for it or against, you need to protect your children. The kids fish back here all of the time."
The iguana hunter was not charged in the incident.
We reached out to the neighborhood's HOA, who contacted us Monday night. The president said he had no comment.
