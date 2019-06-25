Ransom may make Riviera Beach a bigger hacking target, says cybersecurity expert

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Paying a $600,000 ransom to computer hackers may be setting Riviera Beach up for more hacking attempts, says one cybersecurity expert.
“You have a situation where now every ransomware hacker in the world potentially maybe trying to go back to them and re-infect their system with the idea they already paid once they'll pay again,” says Michael Levin, a former Secret Service agent and former deputy director of National Cyber Security Division.
Levin says the main focus now for Riviera Beach should be on training employees about identifying fake emails that can give hackers access.
At city hall, officials are not revealing much about the hacking, the ransom or what steps are being taken next.
