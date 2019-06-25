Suspected restaurant burglar sought in Boynton Beach

Boynton Beach police say they are trying to find a masked intruder who broke into a Chinese restaurant in the city.
Police shared the surveillance video of person they say targeted Kingdom Buffet at 240 N. Congress Ave.
They say the break-in happened on June 18 about 11:46 p.m.
The video shows the intruder breaking the bottom of a glass door and entering. The person was wearing gloves and carrying a bag.
It's not clear what was taken.
Police ask anyone with information to call Det. Rocky Zavattaro at 561.742.6135 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800.458.TIPS.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.