Animal Care and Control officer hospitalized after dog attack in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — A Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control officer was taken to an area hospital after she was attacked by a dog Tuesday in Belle Glade.
Alyssa Jarrett sustained cuts to her arms and legs, according to her family members.
Her brother says mentally she seems to be doing well, but she is in a lot of pain.
They said she wants to get back to helping animals soon after she recovers from her injuries.
It's unclear what prompted the attack and if anything will happen to the dog.
