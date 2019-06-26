Erica Rakow

From there, Erica moved back east where she worked as a reporter at WJXT Channel 4 in Jacksonville. Erica will always remember a special trip she took to Washington D.C. to cover the national law enforcement memorial. She reported on the line of duty deaths of two North Florida officers who’s names were being added to the memorial wall as well as the 25 year anniversary of the death of her own father, a Miami Beach police officer killed in 1988.