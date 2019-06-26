Palm Beach County deputies searching for man who broke into suburban Jupiter home

June 26, 2019 at 2:56 PM EDT - Updated June 26 at 2:56 PM

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County deputies are searching for a man who broke into a suburban Jupiter home while a victim slept.

PBSO said the man entered a home in the 17000 block of Bay Street around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The home is in a gated community.

The victim woke up and startled the criminal. He shined a flashlight in the victim's face, said a few words, then left.

No other details, including if anything was stolen, have been released.

If you recognize that man, call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.

