Palm Beach County deputies searching for man who broke into suburban Jupiter home

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County deputies are searching for a man who broke into a suburban Jupiter home while a victim slept.
PBSO said the man entered a home in the 17000 block of Bay Street around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The home is in a gated community.
The victim woke up and startled the criminal. He shined a flashlight in the victim's face, said a few words, then left.
No other details, including if anything was stolen, have been released.
If you recognize that man, call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.
