Planned Parenthood to offer free HIV testing on Thursday

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Thursday marks National HIV Testing Day, and Planned Parenthood is offering free HIV testing across South Florida.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Florida has one of the highest rates of new HIV diagnoses in the country. Many people don’t develop symptoms for years, so the best way to protect yourself is to get tested regularly.
Planned Parenthood said its rapid HIV tests produce results in 15 minutes. In addition, Planned Parenthood offers prevention options, treatment, education, and information to help you take charge of your sexual health.
You can get tested at the following locations on Thursday, July 27:
Wellington Health Center10111 Forest Hill Blvd., Suite 340Wellington, FL12:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Stuart Health CenterEmerald Plaza, 1322 NW Federal Hwy.Stuart, FL1 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Pembroke Pines Health Center263 N. University Dr.Pembroke Pines, FL954-989-5747
Kendall Health Center8900 SW 117 Ave., Suite 207-BMiami, FL786-220-6462
For more information, or to book an appointment at a Planned Parenthood near you, call 1-800-230-PLAN or click here.
