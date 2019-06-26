St. Lucie County woman facing animal cruelty charges

A woman in St. Lucie County is facing animal cruelty charges.
The investigation into Elsa Bertha Colina began in late May after detectives seized several animals at property on South 38th Street.
Authorities said they found the animals in a outside pen with no water or shade. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said two dogs died, and more than a dozen adult dogs and seven puppies were seized, along with one pig.
The 43-year-old Colina was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail on two counts of cruelty to animals and is being held on $100,000 bond.
