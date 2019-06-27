All clear given after Publix in west Boca Raton was evacuated for suspicious package

June 27, 2019 at 11:12 AM EDT - Updated June 27 at 11:12 AM

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — An all clear has been given after a Publix in west Boca Raton was evacuated Thursday morning for a suspicious package.

Deputies responded to the store in the Gardens Shops at Boca Raton, located at 7060 Palmetto Park Rd.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene at 9 a.m. and spotted multiple fire rescue crews and PBSO vehicles at the scene.

Our FOX 29 news crew said the scene was cleared a little before 10:30 a.m.

No other details, including what the suspicious package was, have been released.

