Arrest made in April double homicide in West Palm Beach

The officer pursued a suspect on foot. During the pursuit the suspect discarded what appeared to be clothing. A K9 and his partner responded to the scene and found a pillowcase containing a cellphone, a black stocking style mask, a .40 caliber Glock 23 handgun, and sneakers. Officers also found a driver's license under the cell phone case, belonging to the suspect, 30-year-old Varnard Elfonno Albury.