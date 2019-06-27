Boca Raton wants to go plastic-free in July

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The city of Boca Raton is challenging residents to go 'plastic-free' in July.
This time, easch year, Boca Raton raises awareness about how much plastic is used each day and hoe to use less of it.
Boca Raton residents can sign the pledge to go plastic-free for a month ans possibly win prizes.
Residents are being challenged to avoid plastic packaging, use paper or reusable straws and pick up plastic seen on the ground.
To sign the pledge, click here .
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.