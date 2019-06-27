Controversial tower proposal in western Boca Raton up for debate Thursday

SOUTHERN PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County commissioners on Thursday could decide the fate of a highly-debated communications tower in western Boca Raton.
The hearing, which is open to the public, is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. at 301 North Olive Ave. in West Palm Beach.
Commissioners could vote on whether or not they move forward with the construction of a 400-foot emergency communications tower on the Boca Raton Municipal Golf Course, which is located north of Glades Road and west of Florida's Turnpike.
More than 1,000 residents have signed a petition against the proposal saying the tower is unnecessary, expensive and bad for the environment.
Boca Raton city leaders say the tower would be used exclusively for emergency communications and is vital for public safety.
The city would have to pay up to $3 million to build the tower, which would be managed by the county.
