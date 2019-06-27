Free vaccines for Palm Beach County students

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County School District is offering free vaccines ahead of the upcoming school year.
The Immunization Van will be at the School District's Welcome Center, located at 3300 Forest Hill Blvd., on Thursday, July 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The free immunizations are for children ages two months through 12th grade.
Please bring your child's immunization records, two documents showing proof of residence, proof of birth (birth certificate, passport, religious records), and a Florida Certification of Immunization and Florida School Entry Health Exam.
