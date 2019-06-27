Suspects wanted in ULTA Beauty thefts in suburban Boca Raton, PBSO says

Authorities say a beauty store in suburban Boca Raton has lost more than $8,000 in supplies following a series of thefts.
On May 4, 15, and 18, 2019 ULTA Beauty in the 9800 block of Glades Road was targeted, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says.
The sheriff's office released photos of the suspects and said they may have left in a Toyota Prius or a silver Mercedes.
If you have any information you are urged to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.
