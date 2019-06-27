West Palm Beach double murder suspect refuses to appear before judge

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.-- The man accused of shooting and killing two people April 27, 2018 at the Lake Mangonia Apartments in West Palm Beach refused to appear before a judge Thursday morning.
30-year-old Varnard Albury is behind bars at the Palm Beach County Jail after police arrested him for the shooting death of Alan Bernard Newman and Bernard Jones.
At Albury’s bond hearing, family members of the victims filled the seats inside the courtroom.
Newman’s daughter, Kelvondra Newman, called Albury a coward and said she wants justice for her father.
“I want him to rot in jail, I want him to rot in jail, I want him to get the death penalty if he can because, no I just, I want justice, period,” said Newman.
Bernard Jones’s mother also spoke. She says her son got shot 50 times.
“I’m getting a phone call telling me my son is dead, I just want justice that’s it. I don't want no beef, I don’t want nothing, I just want justice for my son,” said Lashunda Peterson.
Albury is facing two counts of first degree murder. His bond hearing will be rescheduled for a later time.
