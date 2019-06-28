Driver hits two Martin County Sheriff’s Office patrol cars on I-95

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office said a driver slammed into two of their patrol cars on Interstate 95 northbound near the Martin-Palm Beach County line early Friday morning.
The sheriff's office said the wreck occurred while deputies were on the shoulder of the road investigating a separate crash.
The wreck occurred about 3 miles north of the Indiantown Road exit at about 4:08 a.m.
The sheriff's office said the deputies were not hurt. It's unclear if anyone else was injured.
At 6:39 a.m., all lanes were back open after earlier closures.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed