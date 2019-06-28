Florida’s texting while driving ban takes effect Monday July 1, 2019

June 28, 2019 at 10:38 AM EDT - Updated June 28 at 10:38 AM

You shouldn't text and drive and beginning Monday July 1 in Florida you could be ticketed if you are caught.

Last month Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 107 into law. It will make texting and driving a primary offense and gives an officer who sees you doing it the authority to pull you over and write a citation.

The Boynton Beach Police Department tweeted that the moving violation carries a $166 fine and three points on your license.

Aside from banning texting and driving in Florida, the bill will also make school zones and active work zones hands-free areas.

Although the texting law begins July 1, the hands-free law won’t go into effect for several months.

