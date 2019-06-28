Man suspected of sexual assault of a minor could be hiding in Palm Beach County: Police

Authorities say a man arrested in Broward County for the sexual assault of a minor child might be hiding in Palm Beach County.
Andres Tomas-Juan Florentin was arrested in Coral Springs on February 28, 2019. Police said he later cut off his ankle monitor and fled.
Tomas-Juan Florentin, who is a Guatemalan citizen, is facing 4 counts of sexual battery, and 1 count of false imprisonment, according to police.
They now suspect he could be hiding in Palm Beach, Broward or Miami-Dade County.
Police ask anyone with information to call Coral Springs Detective Mitter at (954) 346-1300.
