Man who plowed into Charlottesville crowd sentenced to life in prison

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT/AP) - The man convicted of federal hate crimes for plowing his car into a crowd of anti-racism protesters at a 2017 white nationalist rally in Virginia was sentenced Friday to life in prison.
James Alex Fields Jr. was originally scheduled to be sentenced July 3, but it was moved up earlier this month.
Fields, of Maumee, Ohio, pleaded guilty to 29 federal charges stemming from the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017.
On Friday, the Associated Press reports that prosecutors told a judge that Fields was “like a kid at Disney World” during his high school trip to a German concentration camp.
FBI Special Agent Wade Douthit read grand jury testimony from a high school classmate of Fields, who said Fields appeared happy when touring the Dachau camp and remarked, “This is where the magic happened.”
Under a plea agreement, prosecutors had agreed not to seek the death penalty. The charges call for life in prison under federal sentencing guidelines.
Heather Heyer was killed and dozens more were injured. During the testimony, Heyer’s father said he forgives Fields.
Many other victims shared their experiences with PTSD, strained relationships and anxiety following the incident.
Last week, Lawyers said in a sentencing memo submitted in court documents that Fields should not spend his entire life in prison because of his age, a traumatic childhood and a history of mental illness.
Fields will be back in court next month to be sentenced on state charges, including murder.
