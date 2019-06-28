Police: Man exposes himself in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Police need to identify an indecent exposure suspect in Port St. Lucie.
On Thursday, June 20, 2019 at approximately 8 a.m., an unknown male suspect driving a small, newer, metallic green Jeep pulled up to a female as she was walking her dog in the 100 block of SW Euler Avenue.
The suspect exposed his genitals to the victim and asked if she wanted to get into the vehicle.
The female yelled at hte driver, who quickly drove northbound out of the area.
The victim described the suspect as having a medium complexion, possibly Latino or Hawaiian, 20-30 years old with dark shoulder-length hair.
Florida vehicle tag TKQT18 was provided by the victim, however that tag does not match any vehicle but may contain some correct characters.
If you have any information regarding this suspect, please contact Detective S. Fraga with Port St. Lucie Police at 772-873-6518.
