Private group sending wrong voter information to dead relatives, pets in Florida

If you are registered to vote in the state of Florida, you might be confused after receiving voter registration mailers incorrectly saying you not registered to vote.
The Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections said often these mailing lists are created from data that is incorrect, which results in voter registration applications being sent to registered voters, deceased persons, children and even pets.
According to TCPalm, hundreds maybe even thousands of voters across the state received the erroneous letters.
Most recently in Broward County, a Sunrise resident warned the Broward County supervisor of elections office about a letter from the group " Center for Voter Information." The letter was sent to his wife who died in 2015.
The envelopes even said “important government documents enclosed” and included a Tallahassee return address.
A report from TCPalm says about 7,000 Broward County residents got similar letters from the "Center for Voter Information," which is based in Washington, D.C.
When in doubt, voters should go online and visit registertovoteFlorida.gov to either submit a new registration or update their existing record. If you need assistance, call the voter assistance hotline at 1-866-308-6739.
On Tuesday, Palm Beach County supervisor of elections Wendy Sartory Link alerted voters of the mail campaign that was initiated by The Voter Participation Center/Center for Voter Information.
The Voter Participation Center is a registered third-party organization with the State of Florida.
Link said the third-party organizations is not affiliated in any way with the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections office, the state or other local election officials.
Voters with questions or concerns regarding these mailings are encouraged to reach out to the Center for Voter Information at 202-766-6575.
Click here to unsubscribe from the organization by visiting https://www.centerforvoterinformation.org/unsubscribe/
