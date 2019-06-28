Prosecutors file notice of appeal in case of alleged prostitution at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The State Attorney's Office has filed a notice of appeal against the four defendant's at the center of the case of alleged prostitution at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter.
The judge had previously ruled secretly recorded video evidence from inside the spa could not be used at trial against 40-year-old Lei Wang, 58-year-old Hua Zhang , 58-year-old Shen Mingbi and 43-year-old Lei Chen.
The four defendants face felony charges for their alleged involvement in prostitution at the day spa. Prosecutors had already signaled that they intended to appeal the decision tossing the video evidence.
The Orchids of Asia Day Spa is the same massage parlor that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft allegedly visited on two occasions last January.
Kraft faces two counts of misdemeanor soliciting prostitution, and has pleaded not guilty to both counts . He denies the allegations.
In Kraft’s case, a judge has also tossed surreptitiously recorded video evidence from inside the spa of the alleged sex acts. Prosecutors have already filed a notice of appeal against that ruling.
No hearing date has been set for the appeals.
