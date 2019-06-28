5 rescued after boat capsizes off St. Lucie Inlet: Coast Guard

Five people were rescued when a boat capsized Friday morning after taking on water, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
The scene unfolded off of the St. Lucie Inlet.
The Coast Guard posted a photo of the boat almost completely submerged.
The Coast Guard said several groups including Station Fort Pierce, the Martin County Sheriff's Office, Martin County EMS, FWC and Towboat US responded and everyone was rescued.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.