Young teens charged with auto burglaries in Indian River County

Indian River County deputies say they caught three teens accused of breaking into a half a dozen cars. One is 14 year old and the other two are 15 years old.
Deputies responding to a burglary call say they spotted a stolen vehicle which was reportedly taken by the owner's grandson. He was taken into custody but two others ran off.
A K-9 unit later tracked the pair who damaged a fence while trying to get away, the sheriff's office says.
One of the teens admitted the trio burglarized as many as six vehicles, according to the sheriff's office.
“Our team did an outstanding job apprehending these teen burglars early this morning. By fleeing from law enforcement, they put themselves and the residents of this area in danger. We are happy to have them off the streets this morning," Indian River County Sheriff Deryl Loar said in a statement.
Authorities said the 14 year old was charged with grand theft auto, driving without a license, and six counts of auto burglary. The other two face six counts of auto burglary, burglary to a school, and resisting without violence. One of them was also charged with violation of probation.
