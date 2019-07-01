AAA says gas prices likely to rise in Florida ahead of Fourth of July

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The price of gas is expected to rise just in time for the Fourth of July holiday.
According to AAA, the state average could reach $2.60 per gallon primarily due to growing tensions between the U.S. and Iran.
Gas prices should rise again after a new report from the Energy Information Administration showed strong demand and a large dip on oil and gasoline inventories.
The Auto Club Group also says 2.6 million Floridians are expected to take a road trip for Independence Day, which could also drive gas prices up.
Drivers are currently paying $2.53 per gallon on average, 10 cents more than a week ago but overall 20 cents less than this time last year on July Fourth.
On average, West Palm Beach drivers are paying some of the highest gas prices in the state at $2.63 a gallon.
However, Florida is still below the national average of $2.71 a gallon.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.