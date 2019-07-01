Broken power line disables traffic lights at Okeechobee Blvd. and Indian Road in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Traffic signals are not functioning at the intersection of Okeechobee Boulevard and Indian Road, just west of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the outage is due to a broken FPL line and that motorists should treat it as a four-way stop.
The line could take as long as 8 hours to repair.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.