Diver treated after near drowning off Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. -- A diver was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center for treatment after a near drowning on Sunday.
Riviera Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to Riviera Beach Marina and located the adult female diver.
She had been diving off the Miss Jackie dive boat operated by Calypso Dive Charters in Riviera Beach.
The woman was transported to the hospital where treatment via a hyperbaric chamber was made available to her.
