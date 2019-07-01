Loxahatchee man wins $500,000 playing Florida lottery scratch off game

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery said Friday that a Palm Beach County man turned $5 into $500,000!
Jorge Prieto, 41, of Loxahatchee, claimed a top prize from the CASH MONEY scratch-off game at lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.
He purchased the winning ticket from a Publix, located at 7050 Seminole Pratt Whitney Rd. in Loxahatchee.
The Florida Lottery says the CASH MONEY game features more than $58 million in total cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $500,000.
The odds of winning $500,000 playing the game is 1-in-2,100,000.
The Florida Lottery says approximately 69 percent of ticket sales are scratch offs.
