Man pulled from vehicle submerged in a canal near I-95 exit in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. -- A vehicle left Interstate 95 and entered a canal near the southbound exit to Indiantown Road in Jupiter on Sunday.
At 1:12 p.m. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a vehicle in a canal and found a large crowd of bystanders near the bank and a fully submerged vehicle.
Divers entered the water to check the vehicle for occupants.
One adult male victim was found by the divers and was transported to a local hospital.
Rescue divers searched the vehicle and surrounding area for any additional victims but none were located.
There is no word yet on the victim's condition.
