Rep. Emily Slosberg holds ceremony as texting while driving law takes effect in Florida

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Drivers in Florida can now be pulled over for texting while driving. The new law took effect at midnight.
State Rep. Emily Slosberg, who sponsored the bill, hosted a ceremony Monday morning not only to celebrate the change but also to remember those whose lives were cut short by distracted drivers -- including her twin sister, Dori.
“It’s what we do after a tragedy that determines whether it remains just a tragedy, and I will not allow her death and my friend's death just to remain a tragedy. We’ve passed legislation that will save lives,” said Slosberg.
Local first responders and family members of victims joined her at the crash site in Boca Raton where she spoke about her motivation for sponsoring the bill.
“I was almost killed. I was in critical condition. I’m the only walking survivor of the back seat, and it’s almost a miracle that I survived, but I survived for a reason, and I survived to tell my story and help effect change in our state,” said Slosberg.
The new bill signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis allows officers to stop anyone spotted texting behind the wheel.
South Dakota, Ohio and Nebraska are the only states that make texting while driving a secondary offense.
