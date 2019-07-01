Sign at City Hall says Riviera Beach’s computer system is down, but spokesperson claims it’s running

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A sign on the front door of Riviera Beach City Hall claims the city is experiencing another computer system outage, just weeks after it fell victim to a cyber attack and was forced to pay a massive ransom to hackers.
FOX 29 spotted the sign on Monday that read:
“Please be advised that the City’s computer system is currently down. The City apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.”
However, a spokesperson for Riviera Beach says the system is not down and is running. It’s unclear which services, if any, are affected.
Last month, Riviera Beach city leaders agreed to pay a ransom to get the city’s computer system back online. This, after the city reported what it called a systemwide cyber intrusion that took down the computer system in May after "someone clicked on an email."
Council members authorized the city’s insurance carrier to pay a 65 Bitcoin ransom, which equates to about $600,000, to recover the city’s data.
The ransom payment came just weeks after Riviera Beach agreed to spend almost $1 million to fix and replace compromised computer equipment.
Law enforcement is investigating the May cyber attack.
