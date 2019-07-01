Storm Team FOX Team

After moving to the Carolinas, James developed more tropical experience by covering several storms during the three years he spent there. He was named "Best of the Pee Dee" runner up by a poll in the local newspaper, The Morning News.Once James arrived in Baltimore, he was ready to master forecasting for three different stations each night. This meant covering snow storms, tornadoes and heat waves all in one night! Although he was a thousand miles away in his Baltimore studio, James was able to cover Hurricanes Dennis and Charlie live as they made landfall along the Florida coastlines.