Meteorologist Steve Villanueva
Steve Villanueva is from Queens, New York and joins the Storm Team FOX team as our new weekend morning meteorologist.
Steve graduated from NYU with a degree in broadcast journalism. He later completed the Mississippi State program in Broadcast Meteorology.
Steve has worked in the Northeast for the last 15 years and recently relocated to the Palm Beaches.
He is married with two small children, Max and Jake, ages 5 and 6.
Meteorologist James Wieland
James grew up in South Florida, where he developed a passion for the weather. After attending Florida State University, James had to adjust to the icy weather conditions in Clarksburg, West Virginia. There he was the Chief Meteorologist at WDTV and had to learn how to dig his car out of the snow!
From West Virginia, James went on to Macon, Georgia where he covered many severe thunderstorms and was even able to chase Hurricane Floyd up the Georgia coast. While in Macon, James was awarded the American Meteorological Society Seal of Approval.
After moving to the Carolinas, James developed more tropical experience by covering several storms during the three years he spent there. He was named "Best of the Pee Dee" runner up by a poll in the local newspaper, The Morning News.Once James arrived in Baltimore, he was ready to master forecasting for three different stations each night. This meant covering snow storms, tornadoes and heat waves all in one night! Although he was a thousand miles away in his Baltimore studio, James was able to cover Hurricanes Dennis and Charlie live as they made landfall along the Florida coastlines.
Now, James is thrilled to be back home in south Florida - away from the cold and on the beach. His family lives in Palm Beach County and is even more thrilled to be able to watch his broadcasts live!
In his spare time, James loves going to the beach and surfing and is a member of the Surfrider Foundation. James’ passion for surfing has led him to start the areas first surf blog by a meteorologist. He gives insight into where and when the waves will be hitting our local beaches.He also enjoys playing golf, as long as they don’t keep score, and loves hiking and finding new outdoor adventures, especially on the water.
Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle
Steve holds the CBM Seal from the AMS, the highest seal awarded to television meteorologists. Career highlights include 2004 Hurricane Frances, where he talked South Floridians through the storm for almost 67 hours straight. Then later that month Hurricane Jeanne. A year later it was a direct hit with Hurricane Wilma. Also memorable was the 2003 tornado that tore through South Florida. Every June for almost two decades Steve has biked the 125 miles from Sebastian to Boca Raton for Steve’s Ride for the Red Cross. He also supports many other local charities and talks to tens of thousands of viewers each year about hurricane preparedness.
Meteorologist Kahtia Hall
Kahtia Hall was born in California and raised in the Sonoran Desert of Tucson, Arizona. She went to school in her hometown, graduating from the University of Arizona with a degree in Broadcast Journalism (Bear Down!).
After graduating, she moved to Bakersfield, California, spending four years forecasting for the Kern County community as the weekend and mid-day meteorologist. While working in Bakersfield, she went back to school to get her degree in meteorology through Mississippi State University.
She is very excited to live in South Florida, joining Storm Team 5 as the 7-9 a.m. /11 a.m. meteorologist.
Living close to the beach with warm weather year-round has always been a dream of hers. She hates the cold, and is looking forward to warming up as much as she can under the Florida sun!
Meteorologist Glenn Glazer
Glenn Glazer loves South Florida. His grandparents lived in Vero Beach for the first five years of his life, and Boca Raton to the present day. Glenn spent his school years visiting them every chance he got.
After graduating from the University of Maryland, Glenn moved to South Florida permanently in the early 1990’s. He then continued his, already established, broadcasting career as a DJ at several local radio stations.
Glenn spent a large majority of his time in the Storm Team 5 Weather Center (especially during hurricane season), being mentored by Kent Ehrhardt, Steve Weagle, and Dean Tendrich.
Upon graduating from the Mississippi State University Broadcast Meteorology Program, Glenn reluctantly left South Florida to pursue his forecasting career in Texas.
From the dust storms, snow storms, and tornadoes of the Lone Star State, to the coverage of hurricanes like Katrina, Rita, and Emily along the Gulf Coast, Glenn’s experience runs the gamut of weather phenomenon.
Needless to say when the opportunity arose for Glenn to return home to South Florida, and work at FOX 29, it was an easily made decision.
He dragged his girlfriend at the time, now his wife, along with him back to the Sunshine State, and recently the two had their first child.
Glenn’s family is scattered from Boston, Massachusetts to Miami, Florida. They are thrilled to have him home on the East Coast.
Besides being an AMS approved meteorologist for FOX 29, Glenn is also a formerly licensed Coast Guard Captain, Open Water SCUBA diver, avid swimmer, runner, and golfer.
Glenn has worked for years with organizations like the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Goodwill, Red Cross, and numerous Animal Rescue Organizations.
