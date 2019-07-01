Teen in critical condition after being pulled from lake in Greenacres

GREENACRES, Fla. -- A teen male is in critical condition after being pulled from a community lake on Sunday.
At 5:22 p.m. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a possible drowning in a lake inside the Country Lakes West development in Greenacres.
First arriving firefighters located one patient, a teen male, that had been pulled from the lake by bystanders.
He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
