Delray Beach to vote on curbing sales of CBD products

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — City leaders in Delray Beach could vote Tuesday to stop the sale of CBD products by new businesses.
Locations already selling CBD products would not be affected by the proposal.
Delray Beach city leaders will vote on a one-year ban of CBD businesses.
The item is on the city agenda Tuesday.
If it passes, it will prevent new businesses from selling CBD products within city limits.
City leaders say the ban will give them time to review and develop regulations for CBD sales.
